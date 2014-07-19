KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has set a record by delivering nine ships in nine months, on average one vessel in a month.

The seventh of the series of 20 fast patrol vessels being built for the Indian Coast Guard was delivered today.

The nine ships consisted of 7 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard, and two platform supply ships for international owners.

The ship that was delivered prior to today’s delivery was ICGS Agrim. It was delivered to the Indian Coast Guard on May 30, 2014. The company has delivered the next ship within one-and-half month, compared to the contractual requirement of delivery in every three months. The Coast Guard expressed satisfaction over the quality of the ship delivered by the Shipyard.

The Protocol of delivery and acceptance was signed by Capt R S Sundar, Director of operations, on behalf of the CSL, and Commanding Officer (designate) of the vessel Cmdt Nitin M Rathore of the Indian Coast Guard.

Cmde K Subramaniam; Vivek Vajpayee, principal director (materials) of Indian Coast

Guard; DIG T P Sadanandan (Kochi); Paul Ranjan, director of finance at the CSL; and Sunny Thomas, technical director at the CSL were present on the occasion. The vessel that was delivered today is named ‘ICGS AMAL’, which will be operated by the Coast Guard station in Goa.

The Cochin Shipyard had signed the contract for the construction of the 20 fast patrol vessels (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard on October 20, 2010.

Like its sister ships, ‘ICGS AMAL’ is a fast patrol vessel, with a speed of 33 knots. The vessel will be very effective in supporting the Coast Guard in its anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy operations, as well as in the monitoring and protection of fisheries. As the speed of the vessel is crucial in coastal security operations, the superstructure of fast patrol vessels are made of aluminium.A considerable amount of innovation was brought in in the welding and fabrication techniques by the CSL to achieve a very high quality product.

The ship is propelled by water jets powered by three main engines, each with a capacity of 2720 KW, and built to the dual classification requirements of ABS and IRS.