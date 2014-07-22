KOCHI: A major air disaster was averted on Monday after an Indigo flight from Bangalore to Kochi pulled away in the last minute after it was about to land outside the runway at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery.

The Indigo flight 6E-407 carrying around 150 passengers attempted to land at least three times before pulling away, according to passengers. In one attempt, the flight went 100 feet outside the runway, said a passenger. Heavy rains, which hampered visibility at the airport, was cited as the reason for the incident.

The flight finally landed on the fourth attempt at 2:30 pm, after encircling the area for about 20 minutes.

Sensing that passengers were getting restless after the flight aborted the landing twice, the pilot made an announcement that due to water-logging and heavy rain the aircraft was unable to land and an attempt would be made again.

Thereafter the aircraft almost came 100 feet above the ground, way off the runway before the pilot powered the flight back to the sky.

A CIAL spokesman termed the incident ‘routine’. “These types of incidents

happen always. There was heavy rain at the time of the flight’s landing,” he added.

Kapil Kaul of Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said flights do get diverted

or landing gets delayed when there is poor visibility. “When the visibility issue occurs due to rain, the Air Traffic Control diverts the flights to nearby airports or delays the landing,” he told ‘Express’.

A frequent flier, who did not want to be named, said delayed landings during turbulent weather was not unknown, but near-landing outside the runway was a first time experience for him.An Indigo spokesperson did not respond to ‘Express’ query on the incident.