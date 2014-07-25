KOCHI: A 37-year-old man who is suffering from chronic kidney disease has sought help for treatment. Doctors have suggested that T A Mohammedali alias Kunjumon of Kalamassery can be saved through kidney transplantation only. Presently Kunjumon survives with two dialyses per week which cost `12,000.

According to doctors of Lisie Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment now, transplantation would cost around `3.5 lakh, including the cost of immunosuppresive medications for the first transplant year. Kunjumon is the sole breadwinner of a family comprising parents, wife and three children. He was making a living as an auto driver. With two dialyses per week, he is not in a condition to go for work.

To help Kunjumon, a committee has been formed with PWD Minister V K Ibrahim Kunju as its head. Those who would like to help Kunjumon may deposit their contributions to the account no : 6910110 003264 with Bank of India - Kalamassery (South ) branch IFSC Code: BKID0008569.