KOCHI: In the wake of complaints that anti-social activities are rampant on the premises of government-owned engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges, during night, the Director of Technical Education has issued an order to effectively utilise the vacant space on the campuses to prevent such activities.

There have been many cases of anti-social individuals using the vast expanse of open space on the campuses for consuming alcohol and indulging in immoral activities.

In an effort to curb such incidents, the Directorate of Technical Education has decided to join hands with the Agriculture Department and set up vegetable gardens on the unused land.

“Most of the colleges and schools owned by us have unused lands of 2-3 acres. At the moment, there are no plans to expand the colleges and schools. So, we have decided to set up gardens on the unused space, which is becoming a haven for illegal activities.

“A committee is being formed under the Technical Education Department to monitor the setting up of the gardens,” said J Latha, Director of Technical Education.

The Technical Higher Secondary School at Ezhukone in Kollam has been identified as a role model for the scheme.

“We have already joined hands with the Agriculture Department, and have set up a garden at the Technical Higher Secondary School, Ezhukone.

“It has vast area of unused land that is prone to anti-social activities. The school has been able to generate income from the agricultural produce from the garden,” she added.

There are 43 technical colleges and 39 technical schools in the State under the Directorate of Technical Education.

Meanwhile, there have been complaints that the schools in the State are yet to receive the maintenance and beautification fees meant exclusively for the schools under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.