KOCHI: Back in the year 2003, Hero had come up with a machine that revolutionised the love for motorbikes amongst Indian youth. The Hero Karizma was a rage when it was launched. Hero made history with the launch of Karizma. This year they are at it again with the launch of Karizma ZMR.

Inspired from the Suzuki Hayabusa Hero had previously launched the ZMR in 2009. In five years, the bike went in for a huge overhaul. It was Hero-Honda that introduced fuel injunction technique in the country. Hero has used the same for the ZMR. It gets a complete cosmetic surgery, including some uber cool added features and more power.

There was a reason why the old version of ZMR failed to take off, it can be attributed mainly to its styling or lack of it. What catches the eye first in this latest model is the front fairing, which blends well with the whole design. The front fairing hides the engine but gives a small opening, revealing a small portion of it. The designer has tried not to make the design bulky this way.

Coming to the instrument cluster, it is pretty much the same from the earlier version of ZMR. The unit is lit with a smooth blue light. It also comes with a console that shows real-time mileage indicator and also a side stand warning.

The bike gives the rider a comfortable riding posture, which is also sporty. The new addition here is that the seating comes in a split unit rather than the single piece design found on its earlier version. The designers have given importance to the pillion rider this time, with better seating space and a comfortable split grab tail.

This sporty machine is equipped with a 223cc, air-cooled engine which produces a power of 20 BHP and 19.7Nm of Torque. Compared to the earlier version, the new ZMR has come with a reduced 2 kg which in turn gives improved dynamics. The bike also comes with a wider wheel base.

The Hero Karizma ZMR comes in red, black and white. Those who already own a ZMR claim that the bike offers a mileage between 30 to 40 km/l.

The bike is priced at `1.15 lakh and is available in white currently.