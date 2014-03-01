Soft spoken, down to earth, friendly, these are usually not the qualities that you can attribute to celebrities especially if they have an excellent line of work to their credit. But Cilnton Cerejo, the voice behind many a hits in Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood, surprises us with his jovial nature and friendly disposition.

Though this illustrious singer has been in the industry since the late ‘90s not many might be aware that he was the voice behind many runaway hit songs such as ‘Pachai Nirame’, ‘Mangalyam’ from the Tamil flick Alaipayuthey, ‘Secret of Success’ from Boys, ‘Do U Wanna Partner’ from the Hindi film Partner, ‘Kho Jaane Do’ from Vicky Donor, the list is endless.

He was in the capital city recently to give a concert that was organised by a city college on the sidelines of their techno fest.

From an MBA aspirant to being the most sought after singer-composer in the industry, how did that happened?

“Even during my college days I was very much into music, recording and the like. And while I was actually preparing for my MBA I found myself spending a lot of time in music. Music was kind of becoming an obsession by then and that’s when I decided that this is what I wanted to do in life,” says Clinton.

This remarkable singer, composer, music producer, vocal arranger, programmer, who has worked with almost all the big shots in the industry such as A R Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and continues to be their number one choice, though, has none of the airs about him.

He has lent his talent on various capacities to many hit films such as Ashoka, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara, English Vinglish and many more.

He has even worked in two Hollywood productions 127 Hours and Couples Retreat.

Asked how the association with A R Rahman started Clinton says, “It is one crazy story. Once I was in a studio in Mumbai where a song for which I had done the vocal arrangement for was being mixed. Rahman who happened to be in the corridor heard the song and liked the harmonies. He wanted to know who had done the arrangement. A month later when I told him it was I who did the arrangement I was immediately invited to Chennai. And I have been fortunate enough to work with him ever since.”

Clinton who started off as a singer with couple of jingles says after a while he felt it was time that he moved to more than just jingles.

“I did not want to limit myself to doing just jingles,” he says.

It comes as no surprise that this singer is not that popular by face among the general public.

“For many years I only wanted to be behind the scenes. I have always liked to know what was going on behind the vocals. I have done that for so long that I feel it is high time I came out. So now I stopped doing other projects, I only do my work,” Clinton says.

Clinton who fares on so many levels says this year he would like to focus more on his work.

“I want focus more on my composing. Only if you give time to yourself can you be focused enough to write some songs. As songwriting is time-consuming and when I am working on a project I really would like to get under the skin of the project that I am working on. If I fill up my day with lot of things it will be difficult to step back from it and try and write,” he says.

Clinton who gives more importance to quality than quantity says, “If I can whole-heartedly sit and work on a single project and give music what is due and bring out that work with the highest quality then that is what matters than filling up my day with a hundred projects. That is when you can be honest to music and better yourself as an artist.”

Asked what he prefers, being a playback singer or performing on stage or as a composer or any of the other roles that he is proficient in, Clinton quips, “I have always preferred the studio. In fact I feel I have become too comfortable in the studio so I am pushing myself to get out there and be on stage and perform. It is a great experience for me also, as every experience teaches you something.”

About his future project he says he is currently working in the film Jugni, the shooting of which is still progressing.