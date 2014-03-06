Giving a fresh lease of life to the move by Government of Kerala to restrict bar licences, the Supreme Court on Wednesday partially upheld the state’s liquor policy.

The bench comprising Justice H M Gokhale and Justice J Chalameswar, in a judgment said no three-star hotels should be given bar licence, as stated in the policy. The Kerala High Court on July 27, 2012, had quashed the amendments brought to the Kerala Foreign Liquor Rules under the Kerala Abkari Act, which had deleted three-star hotels in the state from the category entitled for bar licences.

However, the apex court did not give its nod to the the distance norm introduced by the government, which prohibited hotels of four-star category and above to have another hotel with bar licence within a radius of three km in grama panchayats and one km in municipality/corporation limits. This norm was was earlier struck down by the High Court.

The court also said the state can take necessary action against the 400 odd bar hotels in the state, which were termed as not up to the mark in a 2010 CAG report, and as recommended by Justice M Ramachandran Commission set up by the government to formulate a comprehensive abkari policy.