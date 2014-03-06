Work on Open Air Stage at High Court Junction Begins

Home Cities Kochi

In a unique reference to the scenic beauty of water bodies in Kochi, the stage has been designed in the form of a ‘Churulan Vallam’ in the middle of a water body.

The Kochi corporation on Wednesday began the construction works of an open air stage near High Court Junction on Wednesday.

In a unique reference to the scenic beauty of water bodies in Kochi, the stage has been designed in the form of a ‘Churulan Vallam’ in the middle of a water body. A sum of `25 lakh has been allocated under the 2013-14 Corporation Plan Fund for the stage that will come up near the Mother Teresa Square at High Court Junction.

Mayor Tony Chammany inaugurated the construction works. The open air stage will have the capacity to occupy least 250 persons. The corporation authorities that the the construction works will be completed within three months.

Indian Institute of Architect, Kochi chapter designed the stage.

“This will be a new beginning in the history of art and cultural events in the city,” said Mayor Tony Chammany, adding that with this, the High Court Junction will become the most modern convention centre to conduct public meetings.

Corporation development standing committee chairman T J Vinod Kumar, works standing chairperson Soumini Jain, Arts and Culture working group chairman C A Shakeer and councillor Lino Jacob were present on the occasion.

