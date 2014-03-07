Home Cities Kochi

Row over Inflated Entry Fee at Kumbalangi Park

The Kumbalangi Model Tourism Development Society (KMTDS) has raised allegations that the Kumbalangi grama panchayat was charging an exorbitant fee for entry to the Kumbalangi Park.

It is alleged that the entry fee to the park has been hiked by 100 per cent. The entry fee had been `5 but the panchayat authorities, at the time of auction, doubled the charge and the contractors who took part in the auction were not intimated of the same. “We suspect a foul play in the deal. If the panchayat had plans to hike the fee, this should have been mentioned in the tender,” KMTDS secretary M P Sivadathan said.The park was being maintained by the KMTDS earlier. “Though the entry fee was fixed at `5, in public interest, only a sum of `3 was charged and entry for children was made free. Now, children’s tickets are priced at `5 an the charge per adult is `10. Last year, the auction for operating the park was fixed at `2.04 lakh. This year, the amount came down to `1.55 lakh. If the panchayat had intimated the contractors that the ticket price has been hiked, they would have quoted almost double the amount,” Sivadathan pointed out.

He urged the authorities to initiate stringent action against those who caused a huge loss to the panchayat. “A re-auction should also be conducted,” he said. Meanwhile, Kumbalangi panchayat president Susan Joseph said the panchayat authorities were not aware that hiked prices were being charged by the contractor.

 “The  auction had fixed the entry fee at `5. In the wake of complaints, it has been decided to look into the matter,” Susan Joseph said.

