Land of Rose to Date the Queen of Arabian Sea

Published: 12th March 2014 10:14 AM

After the Prince of Wales’ visit to Kochi in November 2013, the British Deputy High Commission in Chennai is organising the first ever British Festival in Kerala both in Thiruvanathapuram and in Kochi.

The festival in the Capital city will be held on March 12 at Taj Vivanta and it will be held in Kochi on March 14 at hotel Crowne Plaza. British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Bharat Joshi will inaugurate the event in Thiruvanathapuram.

The United Kingdom will showcase its innovation and expertise in the information and communication technology sector.

The event being held in partnership with Ernst and Young brings together academics, researchers and experienced professionals in the state alongside British ICT firms operating in the state to facilitate drawing up of partnership agenda that would drive entrepreneurship and innovation and help provide future value to Kerala and the UK, according to a press release from the British Deputy High Commission.  

During the festival in Kochi, focus will be on UK’s expertise in infrastructure, creative and digital media, manufacturing, healthcare, education, financial services and retail. Over 35 British companies will participate in the event and encourage new partnerships in Kerala.

“The Royal visit was evidence to how much the UK values the relationship with Kerala, God’s Own Country. The British Festival on March 12 in Thiruvananthapuram and March 14 in Kochi will help build even closer partnerships for the benefit of both the countries. It will also give an opportunity for the British to interact with the people here,” said Bharat Joshi.

Event partners include the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation for meetings with Government (B2G) and Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industries for Business to Business meets. There will also be representation from the British Council, UK Visas and Immigration, Invest Northern Ireland, Scottish Development International, and the Welsh Development Agency. 

The press release stated  that Indian companies interested in participating in the event can contact arun.abraham@mobileemail.vodafone.in.

