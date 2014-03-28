With just two weeks remaining for the polls, Lok Sabha poll campaigning is about to enter its second phase in Ernakulam. As part of his campaign trail, LDF candidate Christy Fernandez visited Paravoor on Thursday. The campaign trail went through Kottuvelli East, Kottuvelli West, Ezhikkara, Paravoor Town and Chittattukara East. On Friday the campaign trail will be through Kalamassery.

CPM Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai released the CD of campaign songs for Christy Fernandez by handing over a copy to film director Ashiq Abu. The lyrics were written by Bapu Vavad and sung by Nadirsha, Anoop and Ajimol. LDF parliament election committee secretary P Rajeev, chairman P Raju, CPM district secretary C M Dinesh Mani and C K Manishankar also spoke.

UDF candidate K V Thomas visited Vathuruthy as part of campaigning on Thursday. He recalled his days as a trade union leader there. Later in the afternoon the campaigning passed through Kombara. Hibi Eden MLA, Loudi Luis MLA, K P Haridas and Henry Austin also accompanied the candidate. On Friday, the campaigning will begin from Fort Vypeen. On Thursday, BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan’s campaign trail passed through Vypeen. The campaigning which began from the Goshree bridge in the morning was inaugurated by party district secretary N P Sankarankutty.

Radhakrishnan raised issues related to the severe drinking water crisis in the region. He said both the fronts are showing a lackadaisical attitude in solving the issue. Later, the candidate visited Putuhuvype where he interacted with the labourers. On Friday, his campaign trail will be at Kalamassery.