Opting for 'Scratch' Vote as a Mode of Protest

The Sabari Railway Action Council, Kothamangalam, set up for the speedy implementing of the proposed Sabari Railway Project, has decided to wield the option of negative voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in protest against the apathy of authorities in resolving their issues over the last 15 years.

According to the office-bearers of the council, over 250 families whose plots were identified for land acquisition for laying the viaduct of the Sabari Railway will take the option of none of the above (NOTA) this time. Gopalan Vellukuzhi, convener of the action council, said that it was high time that the proposed project was turned into a reality. This was a fitting way to mark their protest against the politicians and government who have turned a blind eye towards the issues of the families whose land was identified for Sabari Railway project. Even after 15 years, the authorities have not taken any step to tackle the issue.

As per the new alignment, the viaduct of the Sabari Rail will pass through two villages, Kothamagalam and Eramallor, in the area where nearly 23 hectares of land have been identified for acquisition. After the developments, the families are caught in the uncertainty over the implementation of project. They have been prevented from selling or handing over their land. They could not even take a bank loan against the land. The families are going through a financial crisis when it comes to meeting the expenses of their children’s education or marriage.

The convener added that the irony is that when land acquisition in other areas is becoming a hurdle for the authority due to local people’s protest, here, all the families are ready to hand over the land for the developmental activity. They only have one demand, that is the land be acquired immediately, he said. Even after a series of protests and requests the political leaders or the authorities concerned are yet to take effective steps in this regard.

With the new decision, nearly 1,000 voters from over 250 families, being represented by the council will cast the scratch vote. We will opt for NOTA in all elections untill the politicians and authorities address our issue, he said.

He further said there is no plan for mass campaign to attract more public to their movement.