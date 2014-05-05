The Technology Business Incubator at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), mooted an year ago, is yet to be realised.

The proposal, according to sources, failed to materialise on account of lack of financial resources. The declaration of the Lok Sabha elections also came in the way of the project. CUSAT authorities said that the decision on the incubator will be taken only after the formation of the new government at the centre. “The project failed to materialise because of lack of funds. The project is still on and the funding is expected after the formation of the new government,” said K Poulose Jacob, Pro Vice-Chancellor, CUSAT.

The Company Bill, amended recently, suggests that the central government funding and funds by private companies could only be routed to incubators which are part of educational institutions.

The original plan was to set up a 10,000 sq ft incubator in a phased manner. The total requirement for the project was `2 crore and the funds were expected to be sourced from various agencies.

Unlike the Startup Village in Kalamassery which is a telecom incubator, the incubator at Cusat will create the infrastructure that will help entrepreneurs in various streams.

According to the Pro Vice-Chancellor, though the full fledged incubator could not be realised, plans are afoot to expand the Centre for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Industrial Collaboration (CITTIC), functioning at CUSAT now.

“We are now building a 1500 square meter facility for CITTIC with an investment of around `20 lakh. The construction is expected to be complete soon,” he said.

CITTIC also provides facilities of an incubator, though at a very small level.

“At present students who utilised the facility have formed their own companies. We are actively promoting interaction with industries,” said K Vasudevan, Honarary Director, CITTIC.