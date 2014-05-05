K S Selvaraj chisels out models with sheer dedication and passion, and that sets his works apart from the rest. The sharp and immaculate look of the sculptures of the 46-year-old sculptor from Vennala, Kochi delude one into believing them to be real.

For the artist, sculpting is so ardent and serious in its pursuit of art that he gives his sculptures their life and blood using metal sheets. Selvaraj’s models are quite distinct as they are sculpted three dimensionally on metal sheets. The seemingly life-like models reflect the dexterity of the artist. He is one of the few artists in India and perhaps the only artist in Kerala working on sheet metals.

Selvaraj cut his teeth on sculpting from the late M R D Dhathan, a multifaceted artist who created numerous life-styled statues of famous personalities. His eyes beam with reverence talking about his Guru. “Dhathan Master discovered the sculptor in me. While working on the Ambedkar statue that was to be erected at the Secretariat, Dhathan master could not find any welders for the completion of his work. That was when he approached me for the work at my workshop. Though the statue didn’t find a place at the Secretariat, I found a place in his heart until his death in 2006,” reminisces Selvaraj who had an eventful 16 long year association with the doyen of art. It was from Dhathan he learnt the nuances and subtleties of sculpting.

Selvaraj owes a lot to the welding and casting works he learnt at his automobile workshop for equipping him with the skill required in handling metal sheets. Finding a link between his previous and current jobs, he says, “Repairing damaged cars and shaping them into its original form was my job until I became a sculptor.”

With over 25 years of experience in this creative field, Selvaraj admits that he is still a child of art and is still on a learning path. “I learn a lot from my personal experiences and from the suggestions pointed out by eminent artists who judge my work,” says Selvaraj.

Over the years, the artist has moulded a number of statuettes.

Some of his works include the community police sculpture at High Court junction in the city, Cardinal Parekattil at Rajagiri School of Engineering, portraits of Gandhiji, Chavara Kuriakose and Chacko Pillai (founder of Kollenchery Mission hospital).

It would also be interesting to know that Selvaraj’s Gandhi statue erected at Thripunithura Peoples Union Bank is the very same place where Gandhiji gave his speech when he visited Kerala. “This Gandhi statue was erected in 2012 at the very same place where the father of the nation had come and given a speech,” says a proud Selvaraj.

The 9 ft bronze statue of Chacko Pillai, founder of Kollenchery Mission hospital proved to be a challenging work for Selvraj. “This was my first work after becoming an independent sculptor. Like any first timer I was worried whether I would be able to deliver the sculpture according to the people’s expectations,” says the sculptor.

This self style sculptor is quite dismayed by the difficulty of the fine art students who have an expertise in art but lack craftsmanship. “Today, the students know a lot about art and its theory but they fail when it comes to craft. There is no proper school to teach them the niceties of art and craft,” he says.

One of the metal sculptures, at the ongoing Exhibition at Buddha Art Gallery, was sculpted by him.

He undertakes statue works for various colleges, Churches and other private institutions.

Currently he is working on sculptures that he will be displaying at his third exhibition and also for Actor Dileep’s restaurant ‘De Puttu’. “I am working on a 3D Puttu train which is ten meter long and is made of Aluminium and mild steel Sheets,” adds Selvaraj. — Swetha Vipin