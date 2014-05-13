The Justice V R Krishna Iyer movement has come up with an eight-point agenda to be presented in the meeting which will be convened by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Ernakulam Government Medical College .

The volunteers pointed out that there is an inadequate supply of generic drugs by the medical services corporation.

“A Karunya pharmacy should be opened. It should function 24 hours and ensure supply of anaesthesia drugs and suture materials required during operations,” they said.

“Now patients have to go to the General Hospital to to get these medicines as such drugs are not available in ordinary medical shops. There are no medical shops functioning outside the Medical College,” they pointed out.

They said that there transportation facilities to the medical college are poor.

“Bus services to the Medical College are inadequate. Every time people depend on autos to go outside to procure medicines, food and other necessary items from HMT junction.

“People from eastern parts of the district like Piravom, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Angamaly and Perumbavoor have little access to the Medical College,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a volunteer of the movement.

He pointed out that the hospital is devoid of a 24-hour canteen.

The volunteers said that the hospital has no cardiologist or neurosurgeon.

“Emergency cases like heart attack and brain injury cannot be handled. Either the patients are being referred to Kottayam Medical college or they depend on private hospitals.

“At least temporary measures should be taken to post doctors from other medical colleges,” they said.

Though there are facilities for dialysis, absence of a full time nephrologist hinders its utilisation.

“Though equipments for urology care are available, there are no urologists available.

“Besides, the hospital needs super specialists in gastro medical, cardiothoracic surgery, pediatric surgery and plastic surgery,” they said.

Above all, the hospital needs an efficient administrative team, they said.

Other volunteers are M K Sanu and former District Collector K R Vishwambharan.