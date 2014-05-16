Dileep Files Plaint about Fake Account

Express News Service By

Actor Dileep filed a complaint with the cyber cell on Thursday against a statement posted on a fake twitter account in his name and also said the Facebook page in his daughter’s name is fake.

“Dear friends, the Facebook pages which are being shared as my daughter Meenakshi’s official are fakes. She doesn’t have any Facebook page and we never authorised anyone to manage any. Similarly, this FB page (of the actor) is the only social media platform I use to communicate with my online friends,” he posted on his Facebook page on Thursday. The post comes as a some media agencies on Wednesday reported that his daughter Meenakshi had opened a Facebook account.

This is the second time in a week that the actor is facing the heat of social media. A few days ago, social networking sites were abuzz with a false news of Dileep’s upcoming marriage with an actress on June 25. The news was said to have initially originated from the actor’s Twitter handle. After clarifying that he had no Twitter account, he filed a complaint with the cyber cell.