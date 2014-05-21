Mango Mania From Tomorrow

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Mango lovers in the city can now savour their favourite fruit with the 11-day Mango fest set to start at Marine Drive Helipad Ground this Thursday. The fest that will display 50 different varieties of mangoes from all over the country. Excise Minister K Babu will inaugurate the event.

Star Entertainment, organisers of the event, said they will display only the naturally-ripened mangoes and thge fruits will be checked by food inspectors before putting it on sale.

Entrance fees will be `30 for seniors and `20 for kids. The main attraction of the fest is an exclusive food court that will serve ‘mango dishes’ such as mambhazha payasam and mampazha baji. Besides, mango dishes that are not very common among Malayalis will be displayed.

Malgueva, Thottapuri, Banganappalli, Neelam, Alphonsa, Kallukkatti, Caser, Rumani, Bombay green, Himasagar, Rajapuri, Badami, Himayudheen, Olor, Safida, Raspunia, Mallika, Himayath, Amarapali, Chakkarakkutti, Puri, Sindhoori, Nourose, Suvaranarekha are the different varieties of mango that will be displayed.

The highlight of the fest is that there will hardly be any stalls and the mangoes will be sold at an open area. Cultural programmes will be also conducted every evening.

The fest will be opened to the public from 2 pm to 9 pm on Monday to Friday and 11 am to 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The fest will conclude on June 1.