KOCHI: The countdown has begun in the football-crazy state for FIFA World Cup 2014 set to kick off in Brazil on June 12. Around 70 people are looking forward to flying to the Land of Samba. Almost the same number went to watch the last World Cup in South Africa.

Kerala Football Association (KFA) expects more participation from the northern districts where fans of Latin American football reside. More Malayalis from across the world, especially from the Gulf countries, will fly to Brazil. Jenin Job of Kumbalangi who swears by Argentina and Brazil, said he would leave for Brazil on June 27 and watch the quarter finals on June 30. He shelled out `1.12 lakh two month ago for the flight ticket. “The Latin American nations have an upper hand this time,” Jenin, who will be watching the World Cup for the first time, said.

KFA secretary Anilkumar said the association has issued 30 tickets so far and it has received enquiries from outside the state and country as well. “Tickets are not available now. The only option left is go to Brazil and buy the ticket from respective venues. Some days ago, the KFA had given away two semi-final tickets. Around 70 people from the state are likely to visit Brazil this time,” he said.

The cost to watch the World Cup will be around `1.5 lakh. Sebastian Joseph, territory manager, Cox and Kings, said they have received a few enquires for the Brazil trip. “We have received some calls regarding the trip to Brazil. But many back off when the cost is quoted,” he said.