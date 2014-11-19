KOCHI: The State conference and annual general meeting of the United India Insurance Officers Association, Kerala Regional unit, was held here.

V Sajan, deputy general manager, United India Insurance Co Ltd, Regional Office, Kochi, inaugurated the conference. General Insurance Officers Confederation All India president Jose Varghese delivered the keynote address.

United India Insurance Company Kochi regional manager V R Ramachandran, association All India president C A Bhaskaran, vice-president Chandrasekharan and Vasudeva Iyengar spoke.

The conference which was attended by around 150 delegates from all over Kerala, discussed various issues affecting public interest and also with a view to protecting the interests of officers. The state conference pointed out that the Central Government’s move to introduce Insurance Amendment Bill raising foreign investment to 49 per cent from the existing 26 per cent will adversely affect national economy in the long run.

The meeting also demanded strengthening public sector general insurance sector, finalising the wage revision which is already overdue in August 2012 and giving one more option for pension for existing officers, not to tag pension scheme with wage revision, removing anomalies of New Pension Scheme (NPS), removing anomalies of transfer and mobility policy and promotion policy and revision of Non-Core Benefits.

Association state president Juno Pallan presided over the function. State secretary Gopikrishnan presented the report and state treasurer K S Balakrishnan presented accounts.