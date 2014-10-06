KOCHI: Even though the Japan drinking water project was launched with much ado in Aroor area, it is yet to quench the thirst of the coastal village.

The project commissioned in January 2012 has been witnessing frequent pipe bursts creating headaches for the authorities and the common man. The water from Muvattupuzha river is treated at Thaikattussery, stored and supplied to water tanks in various villages.

According to A M Arif MLA, the project was executed by Kerala Water Authority to offer uninterrupted potable water supply. “The continuous bursting of pipelines has hit the drinking water supply. The project proposed in 1986 was completed only in 2012. Allegations are rife that the authorities used low quality pipes instead of MSD pipes, the cause for frequent pipe bursts,” Arif said.

Recently pipes burst at Maravanthuruthu, Pallippuram and Areeppuram. According to sources, old pipes could not bear much pressure during pumping from the tank. The government had announced `70 crore for laying new pipes, but the funds have not been allotted. Meanwhile the attempts to replace the pipeline at Maravunthuruthu area, did not succeed as local people protested against re-digging of roads. “We promised that the work could be completed within 45 days. But the people are against opening of roads to lay new pipes,” Arif said.

“Water scarcity can be reduced if water is pumped during day and night from Maravunthuruthu. At present it will not be possible as the pipes used are of substandard quality,” he said.

It is also alleged that many had not taken water connection as they could not afford `10,000 for it. They still depend on borewell water. “The Japan drinking water scheme is becoming unreliable. If we get water on one day, there will be a scarcity on the next. Fractured pipes are becoming a regular occurrence,” said Ramanan of Pallithodu.