KOCHI: Last week, Mayor Tony Chammany had announced that the Corporation would take immediate steps to remove the unauthorised flex boards in the city. However, the whole city is still cluttered with flex boards and hoardings.

Numerous flex boards could still be seen along the main streets, mainly at Kaloor, Palarivattom, Edappally, Kakkanad and Vytilla. The Corporation authorities claim to have removed around 1,000 hoardings from the arterial roads in Kochi since the anti-flex drive was flagged off last week.

However, flex boards featuring MLAs and ministers can still be seen on the streets. According to official estimates, during the drive, which started on Monday, around 200 flex boards were removed each day. Though the drive has already covered the High Court Road, Banerjee Road, North Overbridge, Chittoor Road, M G Road, Ernakulam South railway station and Edappally, the authorities did not touch the flex boards put up by a mighty few, especially those by political parties. The authorities also seem to be clueless about what to do with the removed boards. The majority of the boards have been dumped on the premises of the Edappally zonal office, while the remaining have been sent to Brahmapuram.

When asked how the boards would be destroyed, an officer who was part of the inspection said that the team’s task was only to remove the boards. “It is up to the Corporation to decide on the next step,” he added. “We all support the anti-flex drive. But, the remaining hoardings are a proof that the campaign has turned out to be unsuccessful.

It is a good campaign, and it should not be reduced to another ‘namesake’ project like the many other initiatives by the civic body,” said Opposition councillor M Anil Kumar.