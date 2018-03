KOCHI: Power supply disruption schedule for Saturday. Central section-North-end of TD Road to TD Temple- 9 am to 5 pm.

Girinagar section-Yuvajanasamajam road premises-9 am to 5 pm. Trikkakara section-Pattupura, Athani, Eerelimala, Navodaya, Vayanashala, Vikasavani, Manakkakadavu-9 am to 5 pm.

College section-Jose Junction to Rajaji road, YWCA, Amman kovil, Mullasserry Canal road, Shenoy’s junction to Public library-10 am to 1 pm.

Vennala section-Vennala, Alumchodu, Ambedkar road, Pranavam hall, Vattamthitta road-9 am to 1 pm.

Eroor section-Arakkakkadavu, Kozhivettumveli, Kappattikavu, Puthan kulangara, Karukappadam, Pulse nagar, St Marys properties-9 am to 5 pm.