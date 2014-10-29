'State Mechanisms Often Used for Silencing Dalit Writers'

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The state mechanism is often used to silence poets, translators and publishers belonging to the dalit community, said writer and social activist Meena Kandasamy.

She was speaking at a UGC-sponsored national seminar at the Sacred Heart College, Thevara, here on Tuesday. “In 2011, a case was filed against me in Tamil Nadu for inciting communal disharmony and violence through poems. Some of the clauses invoked in it were not even bailable,” she said.

An agitated Meena opined that the Hindu deities, who have been borrowed from subaltern stories, were later appropriated by ‘caste-Hindus’.

“Caste-Hindus are upset because of the fact that dalits writers are getting published and recognised. Such instances point to the difficulty involved in telling stories from the periphery,” said Meena.

“I just want you to know how rebellious the whole act of ‘speaking out or writing out’ is,” Meena said.