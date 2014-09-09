KOCHI: It’s time domestic LPG customers checked that their accounts are not misappropriated as reports of such illegal activities are surfacing.

Joseph T J, a consumer of Surya Gas Agency at Ayyappankavu, uses only four cylinders every year as his family consisting of two members are out of station most of the time.

On May 2013, he enrolled for a cylinder over the phone. He got an SMS saying that the invoice has been released. He waited for two days, but did not get the cylinder. But, after contacting the sales officer of the Indane Gas, the cylinder was delivered. But, he did notice that his enrolment number and that of the delivered cylinder were different. Just after that he got texts thrice saying that cylinders were delivered. Finding it dubious, he logged into the portal of Indane Gas of which the agency was a distributor. Much to his dismay, he found out that three cylinders were delivered to somebody else in his account name.

“In fact, I have not booked for cylinders after May. The refill receipts which were signed by the delivery man clearly says this. But, the web portal says otherwise,” he pointed out. The documents in possession with the ‘City Express’ also speaks the same.

Joseph said that he took up the issue as subsidy is involved in it. “If I didn’t use it, the nation gets it. But, now this is going to the account of some undeserved person. Besides, it is a criminal offense too,” he added.The customer said that he has approached the authorities as he already had a problem with the same gas agency earlier too. “In the cylinders provided by them, there was a deficit of 600-800 gms gas,” he said.

However, Derrick, the proprietor of the Surya Gas Agency, refuted the charges. “We have delivered three cylinders on time. The problem was with just one cylinder. We have the counter foil with signature of the customer called Joseph. Besides, as far as the information provided by our delivery boy, the cylinder could not be delivered as the customer was not in the house. The cylinder might have taken back and might have given to the other customer by mistake. We are ready to give the cylinder anytime,” he said.

Joseph disagrees to it. He asks: “How can they deliver cylinders to a customer who has not enrolled for it. Besides, as I was always travelling, I was hardly at home in the morning and it is my wife always who usually sign the refill receipt. This proves their version wrong.”

Babu Varghese, secretary, All-India Indane Distributors’ Association, Kerala said if the receipt and the website says two different things, there must have been a misappropriation of the cylinders. “There is no other go other than admitting the mistake and do the needful,” he said.