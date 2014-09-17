KOCHI: Bittu George and Prasanth Menon, the techie duo and the founders of startup, Copyspot, headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, came first for the best innovative idea contest in the Young Entrepreneurs Summit(YES) held here on last Friday. The achievement came their way by imbibing technology with the user behavior patterns.

The idea is an online market place for printers to take free prints and photocopies in which any person can earn a good amount of money with just registering their printers with copyspot, the revenue is made possible by the advertisements placed on the header or footer while taking print outs. Through the advertisement, the user would get a percent of the revenue that would be shared by the Copyspot team.

When the idea becomes operational, there would be three people benefited from this medium, the printers registered will act as a revenue source for the owner of that printer, the end user gets the print or photostat for free and third and major benefit would be for the one advertising. The advertisers are reaching their right target audience. The basic idea is to do what Google ads and facebook ads is doing online to completely offline print medium. The sign-up process would be social media enabled wherein the user characteristics would be studied and will make sure that the ads are placed based on the demography and user behavioral pattern.

Anyone can register with copyspot.in to get their printer registered. If one wants to take a print out, they can log into the website and opt for any printers available in the nearest locality listed in the website. Eventually the printout will be readied at the user’s place with the display of advertisements. “It is more of a community market place for printers and photocopiers by letting people take free prints and photostats. Ultimately every printer registered in the website would act as a revenue source for the one who owns the printer,” said Bittu George.

“The minimum viable product is already live and we are expecting to launch the facility in a couple of month’s time, Bittu added. The copyspot brand received a wide acclaim with the launch of giving free photostat services to the public with several photostat outlets as business associates across the state. Besides, the public can avail 25 free photostats per day. The outlets are known by the name as ‘copyspots’. The duo who are in their early 20s also expressed that copyspot is currently on an expansion spree in which more outlets will be associated in the near future.