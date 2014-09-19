KOCHI: The e-tendering procedures will be made mandatory from November 20 for all the projects which are above an estimate of `5 lakh, implemented by the engineering department of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

Hence all contractors interested in participating in the tender, are requested to secure their digital signature, said a GCDA statement on Wednesday.

The digital signatures are issued by the respective centres in each locality. Details are available at 0471-2577088, 0471-2577188 or by contacting the IT Mission, Thiruvananthapuram office.