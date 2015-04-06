KOCHI:The first Law Compliance Centre in India was officially inaugurated in Kochi the other day. The centre set up by IBMC Professional Group and Benz International Law Associates will be equally beneficial to Non-resident Indians, foreign citizens and international business fraternity.

The centre was inaugurated by former High Court Justice M Ramachandran. An international seminar was also organised at Gokulam Convention Centre in connection with the inauguration.

In his inaugural address, Ramachandran said that the Indian law should also me modified in a timely manner in tune with the change in International rules. “The modification of law is essential for ensuring human rights and to strengthen the criminal law and justice. The Indian Judiciary should also try to understand the necessities of foreign citizens and NRIs. There was a lack of a dedicated centre for the requirements of NRIs. The centre will help in fulfilling the requirement,” Ramachandran said.Advocate V L Mani, NORKA Roots Director R S Kannan, Advocate V N Rameshan Nambeeshan and other officials concerned were also present.

According to the promoters, the International Compliance Centre will ensure the presence of law experts who have an international experience. As per the existing law, foreign lawyers cannot practise in Indian courts and International law firms cannot open their offices in the country. Only lawyers who are practising in international courts can open International Law centre here. The new centre in Kochi was opened by taking these points into consideration.The centre will offer help and services on immigration, citizenship, child adoption, proprietorship , possession of property, international business agreements and arbitration.

The centre will also offer awareness classes on labour laws, legal hurdles and investment opportunities to those who are planning to go abroad.

The proponents also said that owing to ignorance of laws, most NRIs face legal obstacles. “This is one of the major reasons for setting up a compliance centre here,” said CEO of the centre, P K Sajithkumar.