Man Arrested in Suicide Case
By Express News Service | Published: 08th April 2015 06:00 AM |
Last Updated: 08th April 2015 06:00 AM
KOCHI:The Maradu Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the suicide of a young girl at Champakkara three days ago.
Tiruvalla-native Jijo John, who runs a slaughterhouse near the girl’s house at Champakkara, has been staying in a rented house in the locality.
According to the police, Jijo has been living away from his wife and child for a long time, following a divorce. He is learnt to have demanded the parents of the girl, who is a graduate student, to marry her off to him.
When the girl’s family declined his demand, Jijo threatened them of severe consequences. Subsequently, the parents moved the girl to a relative’s house. Later, she was found hanging in the bathroom of the house.
Jijo, who was arrested based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, was later produced before court, which remanded him for 14 days.