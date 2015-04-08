KOCHI:The Maradu Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the suicide of a young girl at Champakkara three days ago.

Tiruvalla-native Jijo John, who runs a slaughterhouse near the girl’s house at Champakkara, has been staying in a rented house in the locality.

According to the police, Jijo has been living away from his wife and child for a long time, following a divorce. He is learnt to have demanded the parents of the girl, who is a graduate student, to marry her off to him.

When the girl’s family declined his demand, Jijo threatened them of severe consequences. Subsequently, the parents moved the girl to a relative’s house. Later, she was found hanging in the bathroom of the house.

Jijo, who was arrested based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, was later produced before court, which remanded him for 14 days.