KOCHI: Angamaly stands out in the history of Kerala, especially in the history of the Kerala Christians. Storia-450, an exuberant exhibition, which is at present underway at St George Basilica, gives visitors a visual proof of why Angamaly was an important place in the ancient times. At the exhibition coins and stones of ancient times that used to be circulated in Kerala are displayed. The exhibition also presents glimpses of magnificent historical readings which have been arranged in the parish hall of St George Basilica. “It is a wonderful exhibition. It provides a historical perspective to anyone who is interested to know their rich ancestries,” says T K Thomas, former DySp.

There are the remains of the ancient churches in Angamaly which were destroyed by Tippu Sultan in 1790.

The vibrant Christian community here has its origin from the Jewish colony. Ancient books and documents of St George church and St Hormis Church, now called Kizhakkeppally, also have been displayed at the exhibition.

Angamaly used to have a battalion of Nazrani soldiers under the command of Archdeacon, the Administrator of the Nazrani Marthoma Christians. Angamaly may have got its name from the wars that these Christian soldiers fought to keep the pepper trade safe.

The art work on the walls of St Mary’s Jacobite church stands second only to that of the famous Ajanta temple.

“The Storia-450 exhibits ancient books, coins, stamps, teakwood and rosewood art works which were used in the churches in Angamaly. You can see the oldest Syrian liturgical books which were used by the bishops, priests and the believers,” notes JomonThachil, a historian.