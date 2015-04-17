KOCHI: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will conduct a walk-in-Interview for recruitment of academic consultants in the departments of Disaster Management; Marine Microbiology and Marine Drugs; and Integrated Coastal Zone Management at the KUFOS.

Interested candidates, who have 15 years experience, can attend the interview with bio-data, original certificates and copies of certificates proving age, qualification and experience at the KUFOS headquarters, Panangad, Madavana.