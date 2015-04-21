Home Cities Kochi

All's not Lost for Periyar

Published: 21st April 2015 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2015 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

fish death

KOCHI: In wake of the recent study report submitted by the expert committee which looked into the incidents of fish death in Periyar river, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) will soon hold a workshop to finalise the future course of action to save the river, which is a major source of potable water to the city.  The workshop will be held for pre-registered members who will be selected from a pool of officials from various fields. The researchers who studied Periyar’s environmental issues, representatives of NGOs, journalists, environmentalists and officials from industrial units near the river will be invited to the workshop.

“The decision was taken after assessing the report submitted by the officials, faculties and research scholars from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The date of the workshop will be declared soon,” said PCB chairman  K Sajeevan.

Detailed Study

The report has suggested conducting a detailed study on the environmental issues faced by the river. Sajeevan said that based on the discussions and recommendations put forth at the workshop, a proper plan will be chalked out. The Board will then decide on the type of study to be conducted to come up with a proper action plan, clarified Sajeevan.

Earlier, an expert committee led by Bijoy Nandan, associate professor of the School of Marine Sciences, Cusat, found that the Pathalam belt of the river is a pollution ‘impacted’ area due to seasonal changes.

Sajeevan said that a majority of the suggestions made by the expert committee can be implemented only after conducting detailed studies. “For instance, the report has recommended desiltation. But we need to consider various factors before carrying out a proper action plan. Hence, a final decision will be taken after considering the opinion of various stakeholders,” he added.

Once a proper action plan is chalked out, it will be implemented with the financial aid from the state and Central governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp