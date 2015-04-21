All's not Lost for Periyar

Shibu B S By

KOCHI: In wake of the recent study report submitted by the expert committee which looked into the incidents of fish death in Periyar river, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) will soon hold a workshop to finalise the future course of action to save the river, which is a major source of potable water to the city. The workshop will be held for pre-registered members who will be selected from a pool of officials from various fields. The researchers who studied Periyar’s environmental issues, representatives of NGOs, journalists, environmentalists and officials from industrial units near the river will be invited to the workshop.

“The decision was taken after assessing the report submitted by the officials, faculties and research scholars from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The date of the workshop will be declared soon,” said PCB chairman K Sajeevan.

Detailed Study

The report has suggested conducting a detailed study on the environmental issues faced by the river. Sajeevan said that based on the discussions and recommendations put forth at the workshop, a proper plan will be chalked out. The Board will then decide on the type of study to be conducted to come up with a proper action plan, clarified Sajeevan.

Earlier, an expert committee led by Bijoy Nandan, associate professor of the School of Marine Sciences, Cusat, found that the Pathalam belt of the river is a pollution ‘impacted’ area due to seasonal changes.

Sajeevan said that a majority of the suggestions made by the expert committee can be implemented only after conducting detailed studies. “For instance, the report has recommended desiltation. But we need to consider various factors before carrying out a proper action plan. Hence, a final decision will be taken after considering the opinion of various stakeholders,” he added.

Once a proper action plan is chalked out, it will be implemented with the financial aid from the state and Central governments.