KOCHI: A man suffering from plastic anemia is seeking financial assistance for surgery and related treatment. The patient, Jayakumar alias Babu, residing at Palisery, is working as a driver in a private firm and is currently undergoing diagnosis at the Amrita Hospital. The Naduvath Jayakumar Chikilsa Sahaya Samithy has said that Rs 35 lakh is needed for treatment alone, which his family cannot afford.

Financial assistance could be transferred to A/C No. 3471026124 of the Central Bank of India’s Avinissery branch.