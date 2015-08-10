KOCHI:The fourth high-level review meeting of SmartCity Kochi will be held on Monday, even as the prestigious project gained momentum since the periodic reviews began recently.

The meeting, to be held at the SmartCity pavilion office, will be attended by Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson; SmartCity Dubai CEO Jaber Bin Hafez; SmartCity Dubai MD and SmartCity Kochi interim CEO Baju George; and senior officials of various government departments and TECOM. The meet will assess the progress of the 6.5-lakh sqft IT tower SCK01, the first building under the project that is nearing completion, and the other infrastructes, besides discussing the issues listed by SmartCity that needs government intervention.

“We are glad that some of the issues that were listed in the first review meeting, including encroachments, have already been resolved within such as short period. We are thankful to the leadership for that, and are hopeful that the pending issues would also be resolved soon, while the first building is getting ready for inauguration in October 2015” said Baju George.

Reconstruction of the IMG Junction-Edachira road has already started. The four lane road will be extended to Brahmapuram Bridge and completed before the inauguration of SmartCity phase-I. The estimate for extending the road from Brahmapuram Bridge to Karimugal has been prepared, which will also be executed forthwith. Formation of the SmartCity Kochi Township Authority will be fast-tracked. Removal of the remaining encroachments and issuing clarification orders to avail the due benefits will be considered with high priority.

Jaber Bin Hafez welcomed the proactive initiatives by the government, and said it would strengthen investors’ confidence in the project. “Inadequate road connectivity was the main concern raised by many of the international companies. We are glad that the government has taken steps to tackle infrastructure challenges by building additional roads and extending Metro Rail connectivity,” he added.