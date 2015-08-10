KOCHI: Even as the country is preparing to celebrate its 69th Independence Day on Saturday, security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ward off untoward incidents.

“As part of the arrangements, security will be beefed up at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) until August 20,” said an official statement.

During the period, a ban will be imposed on entry of visitors, while passengers will be checked thoroughly at the terminal gate itself.

Also, passengers who do not carry valid documents will not be allowed to check-in.

“Passengers and their baggage will be checked thoroughly, including those who travel by chartered flights and helicopters. Considering the high security alert, passengers are requested to carry minimum luggage. They are also requested to report well in advance so as to complete the security checks,” said the statement.

CIAL officials said they had entrusted the State Police to keep vigil on vehicular movement in and around the airport, including the approach roads.