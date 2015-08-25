KOCHI: The district administration and the DTPC will jointly organise Onam celebrations at Durbar Hall Ground here on Wednesday. The one-week celebration will conclude on August 31.

The celebration, titled ‘Lavanyam-2015’, is being organised in association with the Kochi Corporation. The celebration will be kickstarted with a cultural procession from Marine Drive to Dubar Hall at 4:00 pm. Traditional art forms Kathakali, Theyyam, Arjuna Dance, Kalarippayattu, Pulikali, Naganritham, Mayilattam, Kottakavadi, Chendamelam, Karakattam, Kummattikali, Bommanattam, Garudan Parava, Velakali, Panchavadyam, Poykal and Maveli will be the highlight of the procession. It will be followed by the inaugural function at 6:00 pm at Durbar Hall Ground. The function will be attended by ministers, MLAs, actors and officials. The cultural programmes will begin with a dance performance by Uthara Unni.On ‘Uthradam’ day, a musical programme will be held under noted music director Jerry Amaldev, followed by a magic show.

On ‘Thiruvonam’ day, the programmes will begin with a music performance led by Pradeep, an employ of the Customs Department. A Chakyarkoothu and a comedy show by Kottayam Nazeer will be held after the music show. On ‘Avittam’ day, music band Dhimi will perform, which will be followed by a music programme led by Najim Arshad and Mridula Warrier. The ‘Chathayam’ day will witness the ‘Guinness Pakru Show’, with participation of Pakru, Saju Navodaya, Biju Kuttan and Devi Chandana.

On the last day, ‘Chathayam’, a music programme led by renowned singer/musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri will be held.

As a part of the celebration, the DTPC will also conduct a music programme at Fort Kochi on August 29.