KOCHI: Office-bearers of the Kerala Merchant Navy Officers’ Association (KMNOA) in a statement issued here on Sunday said that awareness should be created among engine drivers of ferryboats plying in the Kochi backwaters on the need to follow the guidelines set for water transportation.

The KMNOA’s demand comes in the wake of the recent accident in which a fishing boat rammed into a ferry boat near Fort Kochi, killing ten persons.

“Awareness classes should be conducted for engine drivers. Licence should be issued to those who successfully complete the class - to be renewed after every five years,” said KMNOA general secretary Benny Kollassani. The simplified automatic identification system should be made mandatory so as to regulate the increasing traffic through the water transport network. “An advanced surveillance system, similar to the VTMs installed at Cochin Port, should be introduced for monitoring ferry services and fishing boats,” he said.

Benny said the KMNOA was ready to provide free training and awareness classes for engine drivers and ‘sranks’.

“The Maritime Board proposed by the State Government should ensure licensing of the ferry boats, proper design, fitness and imparting of training to drivers. Currently, registration of boats is a hectic process involving multiple stages. It should be integrated, and the errors should be rectified,” the statement added