KOCHI: The NIA, with the assistance of the Geological Survey of India, will on Monday start deep sea exploration for tracing the goods dumped from the Iranian vessel Barooki, intercepted 58 nautical miles off Kerala coast. On Monday, GSI Research Vessel R V Samudra Ratnakar arrived in Kochi and was docked at Mattanchery wharf. According to an NIA official, the officials of GSI and oceanographic experts arrived in Kochi and exploration using the research vessel will be begin on Tuesday. “We will start the voyage by around 6 am. The vessel is capable of deep water expoloration and scanning the sea bed. We are also planning to use submersible vessel for deep water diving,”NIA official said.

The crew members including five Pakistani and seven Iranians threw off goods before being intercepted by the Coast Guard in July this year. The GSI has allotted the service of Research Vessel, R V Samudra Ratnakar, to NIA till December 6. The research vessel costing more than Rs 600 crore was made in South Korea. The vessel inducted into the service in 2013 was key in several ocean research conducted in India as well as abroad. NIA officials said that tracing the suspicious objects dropped by the accused was very important in the case.