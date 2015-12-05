Patients Land in ICU after Injection
KOCHI: Two patients of the Cochin Medical College and Hospital were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and eight other patients were put on observation after they showed uneasiness following medical injections.
Hospital officials said it could be a case of reaction to the medicine. “We are investigating the reason for medical reaction. The incident happened in the morning,” said an official.
Reports quoting relatives of the patients said it could be a case of ‘change’ in the medicine.
The spokesperson for Cochin Medical College and Hospital did not respond to phone calls.