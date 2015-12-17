KOCHI: The Kochi corporation authorities will devise an action plan to improve the functioning of existing solid waste treatment facility at Brahmapuram.

A review meeting convened by Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain in connection with the Brahmapuram Plant also decided to construct a new shed with a width of 20 metre and length of 30 metre at the existing facility which will help in preventing waste getting accumulated in the open space on the premises of the plant. The construction of the compound wall surrounding the Plant is completed and a new gate was also built.

The meeting also decided to speed up the setting up of a buffer zone surrounding the plant by planting more trees. The farming activities will be intensified and fodder grass will be cultivated in the area.

Apart from the Mayor, deputy mayor T J Vinodh, development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, Welfare Standing committee chairman A B sabu, Health Standing Committee chairperson Minimol and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

The other decisions taken at the meeting include the preparation of a bylaw in connection with the working of the new septage treatment plant that will be inaugurated on Saturday at Brahmapuram. Along with the Bylaw, a centralised working mechanism will be introduced for the effective functioning of the septage Plant.

The Mayor also said that apart from from the local bodies which are already depending on Brahmpuram plant for waste treatment, no agreements will be inked with other local bodies for using the facility. Considering the existing plant’s capacity, the Corporation cannot allow more local bodies transporting waste to the plant. “Once the new plant mooted at Brahmapuram with a higher capacity is completed, the concerns of other local bodies too can be addressed,” according to a statement issued here by the Corporation.