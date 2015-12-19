KOCHI: Kochi is pedaling for Chennai. A group of young cycling enthusiasts from Kochi will get together under the banner of To and From Bicycles and Born Wanderers, a cycling club, will organise a ride titled 'Cycle for Chennai', the proceedings of which will go to Chennai flood relief fund.

The ride will take off from Track & Trail Store, To & Fro Bicycles, Door no- V/131-A, Ground Floor,Opp BTH Sarovaram, Kannadikkadu, Maradu on Sunday from 5:30 am.

"The entire amount collected from the event will be donated to the relief fund to help people affected by the floods in Chennai. The amount collected will be handed over to the Municipal Chairperson at 9.30 am on the same day at BTH Sarovaram Hotel," says Rajith, organiser of the event.

There will be two types of rides - Pro Ride which will be 50 kms and Casual Ride which will be 15 kms - as part of the event.

The Pro Ride will not be a competitive ride and will begin at 6:00 am. The route will be Track & Trail Store-Vytilla-Pipeline-Edappally-Cheranallor-Goshree Bridge-Cheranallor-Edappally-Pipeline-Vytilla and back to Track & Trail Store. The registration fee will be Rs.300.

The organisers will provide breakfast at BTH Sarovaram, Track & Trail Cycle For Chennai limited edition T-shirt, refreshments at two pit stops enroute and medals for all participants and winners in each category.

Casual Ride

The route for casual ride will be Track & Trail Store-Kundanoor- Thevara-Thoppumbady-Thevara- Kundanoor-Thaikkudam Bridge and back to Track & Trail Store at Maradu. A complete medical team, inclusive of ambulance and doctors from Aster Medcity, will accompany the riders. According to the organisers, more than 60 people have already registered for the ride and they expect over 40 more. "We aim to get over 100 people to participate in this. Since we have a noble cause in mind, we expect maximum participation," says Rajith.

But, Remember...

There will be a start time when people can start together

The roads will not be blocked and general traffic will be plying on the roads

here will be a cut-off time for the Cycle For Chennai event

All traffic rules apply and must be strictly adhered to.

Helmets and shoes are mandatory. No helmet, no ride!