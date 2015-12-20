Home Cities Kochi

'People against Fascism' Meet Begins

Published: 20th December 2015 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2015 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

People

KOCHI:  The much-talked-about ‘People against Fascism’ meet began here on Saturday with a ‘Freedom Walk’ from Rajendra Maidan to High Court. People representing Dalits, transgender community, adivasis and artistes, to mention a few, are participating in the meet which has been a point of discussion in the social media for the past several days.

Some of the participants danced on the road near Rajendra Maidan with painted faces and sloganeering against fascism before marching towards the High Court Junction.     The two- day meet is a declaration of freedom through dancing, singing and staging plays. The event is organised by a group of like-minded people. Over 40 organisations, including Ernakulam Public Library, Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and Bank Employees’ Federation of India, are taking part in the programme. 

Scientist P M Bhargava will inaugurate the convention at the Town Hall on Sunday. Writers Anand, atchidanandan, Tamil activists and writers Meena Kandasamy and Leena Manimekhala and others will take part.

