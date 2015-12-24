Row Over Town Hall Caution Deposit

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The inordinate delay on the part of the Kochi Corporation in returning the caution deposit it collects from the event organisers for using its Town Halls has drawn flak. Though there have been numerous instances in the past where the users of the facilities - two Town Halls in Ernakulam and one in Mattancherry - complained about the delay in getting back their deposits, the issue has come back into the limelight again with K J Johar- a state committee member of Kerala Photographers’ and Videographers’ Union (CITU) - registering a complaint with the City Corporation over not returning his caution deposit even after one year.

It was on July 14, 2014, that Johar had booked two halls of the Town Hall here for conducting the state meet of his organisation on October 5, 6 and 7 that year. He also submitted the application on November 6, three days ahead of the deadline, for returning the caution deposit. But even after one year, he is yet to receive the amount from the Corporation.

“I had to keep away from my work for 40 days since last year to remove the red tape. When I approached the authorities concerned, they said that they had lost the file number of my request. Though I retrieved the file number with the help of a Corporation employee, they were not ready to release the amount,” said Johar.

It was after a year of his tug-of-war with the Corporation that the Finance Committee approved to pass the amount, but the Accounts Department again delayed it. “It was on November 6 this year that the committee sanctioned the amount, but when I approached the Accounts Department, the officials said that they didn’t have the time to issue the cheque. For the past one-and-a-half months, I have been running after these accounts officials. This is not the lone case, but there are many others who are struggling to get back their caution deposit,” he added.

When contacted, Mayor Soumini Jain said Johar’s complaint has been forwarded to the departments concerned. “This is the first time that we are getting a complaint like this. I have forwarded it to the departments concerned and issued a directive to resolve the issue. If the problem was caused owing to the lazy attitude of any official, action will be taken against him,” she said.

The Corporation has fixed different rent and caution deposit for the halls based on the purpose of their usage. For availing the hall for a day, the amount will come to around Rs 30,000. Whereas, Rs 40,000 has to be spent for conducting dramas, exhibitions and marketing in the hall. It is estimated that the City Corporation generates an income of around Rs 50 lakh every year by renting out the Town Halls in Kochi and Mattanchery.

Few requests for refunds, says official

While complaints of not releasing the security deposit by the Kochi Corporation are rife, 150 event organisers who had paid the caution deposit to rent the town halls are yet to submit the requests over the past several years.

Interestingly, the political parties which had rented the hall to conduct several programmes lead this category.

“In most of the cases, individuals who rented the space will submit the request for refund of the amount within the deadline of 30 days, but the political parties don’t show any interest. However, we cannot divert the fund and over Rs 1.5 lakh is gathering dust,” said a Corporation official.