KOCHI: The courses being offered by the International Business School, in Logistics, Business Management and Aviation Ground Operation, have obtained recognition from Pearson Edexcel, United Kingdom.

The certificate of recognition will be presented by Pearson Edexcel representative Kevin Johnat a function to be held here on Tuesday, which will be presided over by former MP A C Jose.

Fisheries and Excise Minister K Babu will hand over the certificate of authorisation. On the occasion, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) assistant regional director Sindhu P Nair will deliver a speech on ‘Demand for International Qualifications.’