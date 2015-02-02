Workshop on Coding
By Express News Service | Published: 02nd February 2015
KOCHI: The Visual Media and Communication department of Amrita School of Arts and Science will conduct a three-day workshop on paradigm shift in coding techniques from February 6. The workshop, which is going to be held in association with computer society of India, will focus on the recent trends and developments in the area of web development technology. The last day for registration is February 4.