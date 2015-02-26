KOCHI: With almost twelve more pieces of gold removed from his stomach, Ernakulam Medical college hospital officials noted that Sri Lankan native Muhammad Suwair was still admitted in the ICU waiting for one last piece to emerge out. “Admission in ICU is just a precautionary measure taken to ensure that nothing untoward happens to him, even if the chances for it are very slim.

We are waiting for the last piece to come out,” said a hospital official. Muhammad Suwair was arrested while trying to smuggle in almost 13 gold coins wrapped in a condom. He was later admitted to hospital due to physical discomfort and the officials had managed to extract 12 out of 13 pieces.

Liquor Outlet Looted

A theft was reported at the liquor outlet of the Consumerfed on Banerjee road on Wednesday morning.

According to the central police, the burglars broke the roof made of asbestos and entered the outlet. “The theft came to light when the officials came to open the outlet in the morning. The officials said that the theft might have occurred in the wee hours. As per the details taken from the officials, Indian Made Foreign Liquor(IMFL) bottles worth `41,190 were stolen from the outlet. Besides, the burglars stole `1,500 kept in the cash box. It is learnt that the thieves looted the bottles for selling them in the black market on dry days. An investigation is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon,” a police official said.

A forensic team arrived at the spot for verifying the fingerprints. This is the second incident of theft reported at the same outlet. The first incident was reported on November 2. However, the miscreants had taken away only `2,350 from the shop then.

Chain Snatchers Arrested

Sarath,20, and Sibi,25, both accused in a chain snatching case at Thuruthissery Government LP School on July 2014, was arrested by the Njarakkal police during a vehicle inspection on Tuesday. The accused had entered the premises of the school where sweeper Baby Joseph was employed, and snatched her chain on the pretext of asking for directions. According to officials, the snatched chain was pawned by Rejil from Paravoor. The police also said that there were several cases against the duo at police stations including Njarakkal. The arrest was effected by a squad led by Chengamanad SI C V Laijumon.