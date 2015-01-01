KOCHI: Parade Ground

The foundation stone to construct a Parade ground inside the district collectorate was laid in January 2014. An amount to the tune of `65 lakh has been sanctioned for it from the K V Thomas MP’s fund. Though the work was begun, it came to a sudden halt. Around eight months have gone since any work in this regard has been carried on. Surprisingly, a part of the project was completed too. According to the earlier plans, there will be three gates for the Civil Station which will be constructed with a touch of tradition. The main gate will be shifted close to Seaport-Airport Road. A walkway with a width of 10 feet will be constructed around the ground.

Indian Coffee House

Around one crore has already been spent to construct Indian Coffee House inside the District Collectorate. Sprawled in an area of 4,000 square feet, it has been built with materials brought from Chennai. The project was initialised by the then District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth. After spending one crore, the work was put on hold for about eight months. Sources say that the new building is in a sad state.

Grading of hotels

Around two years ago, then Ernakulam District Collector PI Sheik Pareeth decided to grade the hotels and restaurants based on

the facilities and quality of food served. But even after two years the decision is still remains pending.

The administration had launched this move in the wake of complaints received regarding unhygienic conditions of the hotels in the district. The move met with protests from hotels and restaurant association. Last year the health department raided so many hotels and restaurants and took action against them for serving stale food. Despite nothing has been done to tackle the problem. Even the present District Collector M G Rajamanickam is yet to consider the grading of hotels.

Solar Panels

Around a year has passed since 200 solar panels were installed at the Civil Station as a part of the decision to attain self-sufficiency in power supply. The project worth `1.3 crore which began with much hype was abandoned half way as the district administration failed to allot adequate fund for the project. Though the project cost was trimmed to `80 lakh it failed to get a fillip from the authorities.