KOCHI: About 20 photographers of the ‘Viewfinders Photography Club’, a Facebook group launched five years ago with a 5,000-strong membership, visited the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Sunday. They spent the day at the Aspinwall House at Fort Kochi, the main venue of the KMB-14, capturing the artworks on camera.

The amateur and professional photographers had come from Kochi, Kottayam and Kozhikode to participate in a ‘photo walk’ event. They were welcomed by Biennale director Bose Krishnamachari, who showed the photographic works of Khalil Rabah’s ‘Biproduct’, Shumon Ahmed’s ‘Metal Graves’ and Dayanita Singh’s ‘1.9.2014 Dear Mr Walter’, which are on display.

“As an artistic arena, the Biennale serves as an inspiration for photographers,” said group Admin Sreejith K S. Nithin Alex, who works as a senior Fire Officer in Mumbai, is glad that he could make it for the photo walk.

“I could not come to the last edition of the KMB. Being here gives people like me a different perspective on light and shade,” said Nithin, who took up photography as a hobby. “It has been a unique experience, and I was moved by the works of Ryota Kuwakubo (Japanese) and Anish Kapoor.”

The Biennale has received over 80,000 visitors, including art students, filmmakers, writers and politicians, apart from curators and museum directors- all within a month of its opening.