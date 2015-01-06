KOCHI: Pitting 11 domestic outfits and four outstation teams, the 14th Mar Athanasius trophy all-India inter-school invitational football tournament has kicked off at the Municipal Ground in Aluva.

Olympian middle-distance runner K M Binu on Sunday inaugurated the annual event, which also features a mini football tournament, involving 10 local teams, and a veterans’ event.

The champions of the mini football tournament will get a ticket to compete in the main tournament, in which each match is a knock-out affair.

In the opening match on Sunday, Sree Narayana High School, Kollam, beat Father Agnel Memorial Higher Secondary School, Goa, 3-2 in a tie-breaker.

Both the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the granted time of 60 minutes, enforcing a penalty shootout.

For SNHSS, Jithin Binu struck in third minute, while Brendan Casta found the equaliser in 40th minute.

The final of the tournament will be held on January 23. The veteran’s team competition, involving four teams - from Vaduthala, Fort Kochi, Ernakulam and Aluva, will be held during the break-days of the main tournament. Its final will be held on January 22.