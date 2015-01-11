KOCHI: The Kerala High Court is considering an issue whether the government has the responsibility to pay the electricity bills of the Bar Association office functioning at the Court complex.

Justice V Chitambaresh has issued notice to the State Government, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Registrar of Kerala High Court on a petition filed by Irinjalakuda Bar Association secretary K V Jain, seeking to declare that the government is responsible to bear the cost of electricity consumed by the Bar Association at the Irinjalakuda Court complex.

Counsel for the petitioner Advocate Ranjith Thampan submitted that as per the law, the office space of the Bar Association must be construed and treated as a part of the court building and court complex.

The Karnataka High Court had held that the judicial system cannot work effectively, for the functioning of justice administration, unless lawyers and judges worked complementary to each other in the system.

The Supreme Court had declared the role of lawyers as officers of the court, and had held that the lawyer community was a special category of persons playing a pivotal role in the administration of justice.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had held that it was obligatory on the State to bear the electricity expenses of the courts, including the district courts and the Tahsil courts. The petitioner submitted that in Irinjalakuda, most of the courts were functioning in Civil Station building. The court complex houses the Bar Association hall and office; office of the Addl Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor; and advocate clerk’s hall.

The KSEB sent a bill to the District Judge for `31,953, and threatened to disconnect the electricity connection if the amount is not paid. The Judge forwarded the bill to the petitioner and asked to pay the amount. Now, the authorities, especially the village officer, are threatening to take coercive steps against the Bar Association by attaching the movable properties on its office premises for nonpayment of the amount.

The petitioner said that the Bar Association was not liable to pay any amount since providing basic facility like electricity and water to the building at the court complex was the duty of the government. He also said that the Bar Association functioning at the HC had been provided with free water connection.

The court issued an interim order that the electricity connection of the Irinjalakkuda Bar Association should not be snapped.