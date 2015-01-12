Home Cities Kochi

Differently-abled Kids Shine at Lionathlon

Published: 12th January 2015

Lionathlon- a sports fest organized for differently-abled children by Lions Club was held on Sunday. Minister K Babu inaugurated the fest at Choice School. He said that government aid alone will not help the differently-abled students but various organizations should come forward to do their bit in bringing such children to the mainstream.

The sports meet began at 8.30 with a March Past. Trikkakkara Assistant Commissioner Biju Alexander received the March Past salute.

Indian International Arm Wrestler Joby Mathew received the torch. Around 1,300 children participated in the events. Ashraya Perumbavoor won the first place, Home of Faith, Chittattukara secured the second place and St Claire, Manikkamangalam obtained the third place. Lions Club 318C district governor L R Ramachandra Warrier, former Lions club governors Kurien John, Roy Varghese and Binoy Mathai distributed the prizes, certificates and trophies to the winners.

